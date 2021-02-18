The White House needs to be less interested in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and pay attention to the states, which were left without heat and electricity due to abnormal weather conditions. Such advice to the US authorities was given by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports Interfax…

“Gas would not be in the way here,” Peskov said, referring to the frost situation in the cities of Houston and Austin, Texas.

He also called Nord Stream 2 a good project, which “concerns the energy security of the European continent, especially in conditions of turbulence with climate change.”

In conclusion, the Kremlin spokesman recalled the numerous statements by the German authorities about the need to complete the construction of the gas pipeline. “Completion means that it still needs to be completed and launched,” Peskov explained.

The day before, on February 16, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki commented on the possibility of imposing further sanctions over Nord Stream 2. According to her, the United States continues to monitor actions to complete its construction or certify the pipeline. Psaki stressed that if such actions take place, then Washington will decide on the imposition of sanctions.

Earlier in February, abnormal weather hit several states at once. The snowstorm left more than three million Americans without electricity. The largest power outages occurred in Texas. Utilities said power outages were “a last resort to maintain the reliability of the electrical system as a whole.”

Currently, the construction of Nord Stream 2 has not been completed; a section of the gas pipeline is being laid in the territorial waters of Denmark. Work in the waters of the kingdom is scheduled to be completed in April 2021. On the whole, Gazprom expects that the gas pipeline will be completed by the end of this year.