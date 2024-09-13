Peskov forwarded the question to the Ministry of Defense about a possible strike on a ship in the Black Sea

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov referred the question to the Ministry of Defense about information about a possible strike on a ship carrying grain in the Black Sea. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“To be honest, we have not seen these statements. Here we need to contact our military, this is apparently connected with the course of a special military operation. Therefore, I cannot say anything on this topic,” he answered the question.