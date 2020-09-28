Against the background of an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia, heads of regions should act depending on the situation in a particular subject of the federation. This was announced on Monday, September 28, by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“There are different situations in all regions, here the governors should, in fact, act on the basis of the situation. That is why they became holders of special powers against the backdrop of a pandemic, which they are realizing, ”- this is how he answered the question about the introduction of new restrictive measures after the increase in the number of cases.

Peskov also emphasized that the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 is a subject of special attention not only to operational headquarters, but also to citizens who must increase the level of concern for their epidemiological safety and comply with all necessary prescriptions.

Since September 28, in connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, new measures have been introduced in Moscow for people over 65 years old and citizens with chronic diseases. They were advised to follow a home regimen. In this regard, in Moscow, the system of social services and support of citizens who are forced to stay at home are resuming work.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 1,159,573 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 20,385 deaths were recorded, 945,920 people recovered.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.