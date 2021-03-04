The Kremlin commented on the conditions for the transfer of the vaccine by Russia to Slovakia. This was announced on Thursday, March 4, by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, answering the question of whether the country asked for anything from Slovakia in exchange for the Sputnik V vaccine.

“Of course, this is assistance, in the current global shortage of vaccines, Russia is doing everything possible to first of all meet the needs of its own citizens, and secondly, numerous requests from other states,” Peskov said during a press conference.

He added that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is working with the Slovak side and expressed confidence that the partner’s requests will be satisfied.

“This is the usual regime, not humanitarian aid. The vaccine has its own cost, the cost, in fact, is lower than that of other vaccines, ”concluded the press secretary of the head of state.

On the eve of the Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovic in an interview asked a question about what Russia can get for the vaccine. Matovich jokingly replied that he was ready to transfer the Transcarpathian Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The statement was commented on by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, accusing the Slovak prime minister of wanting to spoil friendly relations between the countries. Also, the ministry summoned the Charge d’Affaires of Slovakia in Kiev Matusz Korbe, protesting him.

The inhabitants of Ukraine were angered by the joke of the Prime Minister of Slovakia. In social networks, they criticized the politician, considering his statement a claim to foreign territories. Later, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korchok apologized for Matovic’s unfortunate remarks.

On March 1, it was reported that Slovakia had registered the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. On the same day, it became known that Slovakia is probably starting to use the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, without waiting for the drug to be registered in the EMA.