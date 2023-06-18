Peskov promised to punish the adviser to the OP Podolyak for words about the murder of Russians

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of the adviser to the head of the office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak about the murder of Russians. This is reported RIA News

He promised that Podolyak would face imminent punishment for such a statement. “Russians should be punished for this, and we will do it,” he said.

Previously, Podolyak said that the plan of the Ukrainian authorities is “the most hard way forward” with the murder of the maximum number of Russians. At the same time, he noted that the only possible scenario for Ukraine was to reach the borders of 1991.