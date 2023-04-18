Peskov: Brazil’s peace initiatives on Ukraine deserve attention given Russia’s position

Russia is ready to listen to the peace initiatives of Brazil to achieve peace in Ukraine, because they are created taking into account the position of Russia. So the proposal of the Brazilian President Lula da Silva was appreciated by the press secretary of the Russian president and the official representative of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

“Any ideas that take into account the interests of Russia, the concerns of Russia, of course, deserve attention, and, of course, they should be heeded. And Russia is ready to do it. For us, the main thing is to ensure our own interests, ”he said, adding that the final assessment of the initiative will be after clarifying the nuances of the draft document.