To date, the problem with the export of fertilizers from Russia has not been fully resolved, while there is significant progress in this matter. This was announced on December 26 by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He pointed out that both Moscow itself and Turkey, together with the UN, are taking steps to start exporting Russian fertilizers.

“So far, the problem has not been fully resolved, although there are significant achievements. There is still something to be done,” Peskov said on air. Channel One.

On December 19, UN Secretary General António Guterres announced that he had received permission to export cargoes of Russian fertilizers stuck in the ports of the Netherlands, Belgium and Estonia. He also assured that the UN will continue to work on removing obstacles to the export of food and fertilizers of the Russian Federation.

On December 16, the European Union approved the unfreezing of Russian assets of individuals and companies involved in the Russian trade in grain and fertilizers. They indicated that sanctions against Russia are not directed against trade in agricultural and food products between third countries and the Russian Federation.

The day before, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that the European Union would not interfere with the export of Russian grain and fertilizers. He noted that exports are important for food security in the world.

Also in November, Britain, the European Union and the United States eased sanctions against Russia in the field of agriculture to make it easier for Russian food and fertilizer to enter the markets of developing countries to prevent world hunger.

Back in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 300 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers had accumulated in the seaports of the European Union today. The reason for this was Western sanctions.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain. On November 18, the grain deal was extended for another 120 days.