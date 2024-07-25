Peskov: Moscow does not see specifics on peace talks with Kiev

Moscow does not see any specifics for peace talks with Kiev, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

This is how the Kremlin’s official representative responded to the question of whether the Russian side had received specific signals from any political forces in Kyiv about their readiness to compromise.

There are unclear signals, but we do not know how realistic they are. There is a ban on the Kyiv regime to conduct any negotiations with us Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Russia is committed to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict

According to a senior source “Izvestia”“there is an understanding that some circles in Ukraine want to sit down at the negotiating table.” “Ukrainian forces are exhausted, there are certain signals about their interest in a compromise,” he specified, recalling that Moscow has repeatedly spoken about its readiness to resolve the situation through diplomatic means.

We are interested in this. But only with the observance of the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Everything that is written in it is immutable and cannot be changed. a high-ranking source of Izvestia

The publication’s interlocutor emphasized that the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine to the Russian language, as well as other aspects that Kyiv had already agreed to during the negotiations in Istanbul, are also important for Russia.

Russia has never laid claim to the territory of Ukraine, nor planned to take Kyiv. Everything that is happening now is to ensure our security and that of Russian-speaking citizens a high-ranking source of Izvestia

Moscow needs to understand the extent of Kyiv’s readiness

On Thursday, July 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again stated that Russia is ready for negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but it is necessary to understand the degree of readiness of Kyiv, whose statements, in his opinion, are different in their meaning.

First, we need to understand how ready the Ukrainian side is for this and how much the Ukrainian side has, let’s say, permission for this from its curators. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Peskov stressed that the negotiations are hampered by the legislative ban in Ukraine on negotiations with the Russian leadership. He also noted the possibility of different negotiation formats, taking into account the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia concerned about the cause of Kyiv’s “epiphany”

On July 23, Zelensky said that the conflict with Russia must be ended as quickly as possible. Shortly before that, the politician admitted the possibility of starting a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the legislative ban.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, also spoke about Kyiv’s readiness for negotiations with Moscow.

Following these statements, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya asked the UN Security Council members to find out the reason for Kyiv’s “epiphany” and its desire to conduct peace talks with Moscow. “Perhaps, in fact, nothing has changed in his assessments,” the diplomat suggested.