A “direct line” with Russian President Vladimir Putin is in demand, although many of the issues raised there could have been resolved through the efforts of local authorities, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, said on December 29.

“Unfortunately, they write to the president very often even about what should not concern the president, what should concern the district council,” Peskov said in an interview for a program on the TV channel RTVI…

Answering the question about the reasons for combining this year’s big press conference of the head of state with elements of the “straight line”, Peskov recalled that at the beginning of summer the traditional “straight line” had to be skipped.

Peskov stressed that this format is needed, among other things, for the president himself, “because he receives a huge slice of materials with information” directly from citizens, and not from departments, and it is also in demand by people.

On December 17, Vladimir Putin held a big press conference.

For the first time, the event was held in the format of a video conference call against the backdrop of the epidemic situation with coronavirus. The head of state was at his residence in Novo-Ogarevo.

At the same time, there were elements of a direct line: the Russians had the opportunity to ask questions to the head of state through the application “Moscow to Putin”.

For almost 4.5 hours, the president answered more than 50 questions from journalists and appeals to the call center from citizens.