The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) has actually become a participant in the conflict in Ukraine, but this does not affect Moscow’s tasks in any way. This was announced on October 16 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

As the official representative of the Kremlin noted, Russia’s special military operation to protect the Donbass will be brought to an end, as mentioned earlier. However, at the same time, Peskov admitted that everything would be “significantly harder” for Russia due to the intervention of the alliance.

“This probably requires our internal economic and other mobilization. One thing is the Kyiv regime, and another thing is the potential of NATO. This is an additional burden. But our potential allows us to continue the operation under these conditions, ”Peskov said in a comment to the channel. “Russia 1”.

On October 15, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna admitted that in the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian army is actually opposed by the armed forces of NATO. According to her, this helps Moscow “gain experience in actually fighting the NATO army, which has already been trained in accordance with the standards of the alliance and equipped with the latest equipment.”

On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine and a direct clash with the Russian army is a dangerous step that could lead to a global catastrophe.

At the same time, Vice-President of the Russian International Affairs Council, retired Lieutenant General Yevgeny Buzhinsky, said that the timing of the completion of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass would depend on its ultimate goal. As he noted, the ultimate goal may be several options. As one of the scenarios, Buzhinsky named the liberation of Odessa, the connection with Transnistria, as well as the capture of Kharkov and the Dnieper and the complete liberation of Donbass.

A day earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that NATO is not a rival to Russia and does not pose a threat to Moscow. According to the head of the Pentagon, the alliance will not be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but will continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv. Also, NATO will continue to strengthen its own defense, for which it will strengthen the military-industrial complex.

Before that, on October 11, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, predicted the successful completion of a special military operation led by the commander of the united group of troops, Sergei Surovikin.

In early October, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev stated that Russia is currently opposed to the NATO bloc. The North Atlantic Alliance is engaged in planning military operations, as well as blackmailing the use of weapons of mass destruction, he recalled.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

