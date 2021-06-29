The topic of coronavirus forms the basis of the questions received by the Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while international topics are of less interest to Russians. This was announced on June 29 by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“This year, of course, the head of everything is covid in all its guises, covid as a disease, covid as a vaccination problem. Someone does not sincerely understand why some regions for a certain category of professions and sectors establish mandatory conditions for the quality of vaccination, “Peskov said in an interview with the TV channel. “Russia 24”…

He pointed out that the Russians have complaints and protests. “Someone says that he is offered to make Sputnik, but he wants to make Vector, someone, on the contrary, thinks that Vector is not allowed, Sputnik is needed. Someone asks when it will all end, someone is already projecting this situation onto the economic consequences, ”said Peskov.

Meanwhile, Russians are less interested in international issues. “By the way, this is also, by the way, probably a remarkable side of this year, because usually there are more questions on the international affairs,” said Peskov, noting that there were still questions about relations between Russia and the United States.

The spokesman for the president added that economics is another large group of issues. Gazeta.ru…

Vladimir Putin’s direct line with the citizens of the country will take place on June 30. The head of state will answer questions of interest to Russians. The program will be conducted without an audience in the studio, with the President there will be a presenter, he, together with the Russian leader, will work through “the whole array of questions.”

The air will begin at 12:00 Moscow time and will be broadcast by a number of Russian TV channels and radio stations.

A question to the president can be asked through the Moscow-Putin mobile application, as well as through the program’s website. moskva-putinu.ru, SMS or MMS messages to the number 0-40-40 and by phone: 8 (800) 200-40-40.

In addition, text and video questions can be sent via social networks. “In contact with” and “Classmates”… You can get through to a single message processing center free of charge from anywhere in Russia at the number: 8 (800) 200-40-40. From abroad, you can call by phones: +7 (499) 550-40-40, +7 (495) 539-40-40. Questions are accepted from June 20 until the end of the program on June 30.