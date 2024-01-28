Peskov: Russophobia in the West will last for several decades

Russophobia in Western countries will last for several more decades. The reason for the rejection of Russia in the West named Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov on air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

“Of course it will go away (Russophobia – approx. “Tapes.ru”), probably several decades before we get out of this sine wave. Now Russophobia is at the top. Until it goes to the middle and down, it will take several decades,” he said.

According to Peskov, this was preceded by the fact that public opinion has been receiving a “charge of Russophobia” for at least ten years. He argues that such sentiments will have a certain inertia, but over time they will go away.

Earlier, Dmiry Peskov said that the fight against extremist sentiments is one of the goals of the special operation in Ukraine. According to him, in Ukraine for a long time “absolute nationalists were nurtured.”