Russia will be ready for any unfriendly manifestations that will not disappear next year, said on Sunday, December 27, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

“Obviously, when we wake up on January 1, celebrating the New Year, no one will cancel COVID-19, it will not go anywhere. And it is obvious that the world economy will not grow by 5% on January 1, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.

Speaking about Russia’s relations with world powers, Peskov noted that the Russian Federation is an important member of the international community.

“And despite all the disagreements that we may have, we, of course, will clearly be guided by our own red line, they will never disappear,” he stressed, adding that Moscow will be ready for any unfriendly manifestations that “ unfortunately, they will not disappear anywhere next year either.

During the interview, Peskov also said that the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 are an open raider attack.

At the same time, according to Peskov, even despite the sanctions, it is possible to continue methodical work and “move closer to the finalization of this project.”

On December 23, sources in the administration of US President Donald Trump announced a possible expansion of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in the near future.

The pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Due to earlier US sanctions, pipe-laying work was suspended as the Swiss company Allseas withdrew its vessels from the Baltic. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The United States, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are opposed.