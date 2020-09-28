The press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence that the current volatility of the ruble is temporary, the restoration of the position of the Russian currency is inevitable. TASS…

“The most recent and long-standing past show us that this volatility is bilateral, and after the periods when the ruble loses its strength, there come periods when it regains this strength. Another thing is in what time frame it will happen, “Peskov said.

On the morning of September 28, at the Moscow Exchange auction, due to the fall in oil prices, the dollar reached 79 rubles, and the euro renewed its maximum since January 2016 – 91.76 rubles per unit of European currency.

Brent crude oil on the ICE exchange in London fell in price to $ 42.06 per barrel, WTI – to $ 40.16 per barrel.

Note that the Bank of Russia has been selling foreign currency on the domestic market since March 10 to reduce volatility due to significant fluctuations in the world oil market. The value of the currency sold since then has reached 1.2 trillion rubles.

We add that the American economist warned of a possible fall in the dollar rate in 2021 by 35%.