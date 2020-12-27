Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin “in the foreseeable future” will talk about his vaccination against coronavirus.

On the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” a Kremlin spokesman said the head of state was waiting for the completion of all formalities before vaccination. Peskov also recalled that the president had previously said that he would tell about the vaccine himself as soon as he did it.

On the eve it became known that the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation allowed the use of the Sputnik V vaccine to persons over 60 years old.

During a press conference on December 17, the Russian leader noted that he would be vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible. He explained that he listens to the recommendations of specialists in this matter.

Earlier, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told how Vladimir Putin will work during the New Year holidays.