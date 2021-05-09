The press secretary of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, explained the words of the President of Russia about the unbeaten punishers. He commented on the statement of the head of state in a conversation with the journalists of “Moscow speaking”.

“It’s no secret that neo-Nazis are raising their heads more and more in European countries, and Europeans are fighting them. Of course, this is unacceptable for our country. In Ukraine, in some Baltic countries, indeed, we also see the same neo-Nazis. “Galicia” (SS division – approx. “Lenta.ru”), which was marching in Kiev quite recently. Therefore, these manifestations are quite obvious, ”said Peskov.

During the Victory Day parade, Putin said that the world is again trying to equip much of the ideology of Nazism. The president also warned Russia’s enemies that the country would firmly defend its interests.

The solemn military Victory Parade began at 10:00 on Red Square. More than 12 thousand servicemen took part in it. Over 190 units of ground military equipment passed through the square – samples of the times of the war and modern machines.