Peskov said that Russia is slowly acting in Ukraine, because it is waging an NVO, not a war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained Russia’s slow moves in Ukraine in an interview with a TV channel ATV.

“Will you say why the Russians act so slowly? Because the Russians don’t wage war,” Peskov explained. According to him, the war means the complete destruction of infrastructure and cities. “We don’t do it. We are trying to save infrastructure and we are trying to save human lives,” he said.