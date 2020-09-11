Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov mentioned that the Russian well being care system of the nation is “unequivocally” prepared for a doable improve within the variety of individuals contaminated with coronavirus. He made such a press release on Friday, September 11, throughout a dialog with reporters.

A Kremlin spokesman famous that there’s now a slight improve within the variety of detected instances of an infection within the nation. This, he mentioned, is happening in opposition to the backdrop of the return of residents from holidays and the start of the academic course of.

“We actually see insignificant progress in some areas, it’s fairly pure, as a result of many have returned from their journeys, the academic course of has begun,” he careworn.

Peskov added that the noticed improve within the variety of contaminated individuals just isn’t a landslide, however the complete healthcare system in Russia is on excessive alert.

“And this already makes the state of affairs utterly completely different, not the identical because it was in the beginning of the pandemic,” added Peskov.

In response to the headquarters, 5504 new instances of COVID-19 had been detected in Russia over the previous day. In response to the headquarters, the each day improve within the variety of detected instances for 27 days doesn’t exceed 0.5%.

On the similar time, 698 new instances of coronavirus had been detected in Moscow over the previous day – that is the utmost since June 30.

The whole variety of instances of coronavirus an infection since its unfold within the nation amounted to 1,051,874, 868,107 individuals recovered, with 5,734 within the final 24 hours. Died 18 365 individuals.

On September 8, Russian Well being Minister Mikhail Murashko referred to as the state of affairs with the unfold of coronavirus within the nation secure in opposition to the background of the opening of borders.

The pinnacle of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, famous that because the starting of the 12 months, barely greater than 0.6% of the nation’s inhabitants have had COVID-19. She famous that inhabitants immunity within the areas of Russia ranges from 4 to 50%.

All related info on the state of affairs with the coronavirus is accessible on the web sites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, in addition to by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.