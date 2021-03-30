Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov explained the reluctance of Russians to get vaccinated. He announced his version in an interview with “Arguments and Facts”.

“It seems to me that these are our national characteristics. There are still many people who are very suspicious of vaccinations in general, ”said a Kremlin spokesman. He expressed the hope that the example of Russian leader Vladimir Putin will encourage citizens to more actively sign up for coronavirus vaccinations.

According to Peskov, it is necessary to strengthen the propaganda of the vaccination campaign, educate citizens on the safety of drugs and increase the production of vaccines. “We, as well as all countries of the world, it is extremely necessary, because artificial and natural immunization of the population is the only way [вернуться к комфортному образу жизни]”, – concluded Peskov.

Putin received one of the Russian vaccines on March 23. After the first injection, the head of state feels good, he has no side effects. The Kremlin did not disclose the name of the drug, as well as filming the procedure on camera. As the press secretary of the Russian leader noted, “the president is already doing a lot to promote the vaccine.”

In total, three vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia today. The very first drug was registered “Sputnik V”, consisting of two components based on the human adenovirus. After Sputnik V, two more domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak, were registered.