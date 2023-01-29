Those who are involved in the development of the economic policy of the Russian Federation have access to all the data they need, for a wider range of information is not available due to the hybrid war of Western countries against the Russian Federation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29.

“There is a hybrid war against Russia, as well as an economic war. Therefore, in such conditions, it is quite natural that we classify this data. Everyone who needs to know, everyone who participates in the process of developing economic policy, has access to the entire range of data, statistics, and so on, ”the newspaper quotes Peskov. The Financial Times.

The publication emphasizes that Russian authorities are allegedly discussing whether it is necessary to declassify more data on the situation in the Russian economy.

