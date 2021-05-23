Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov explained the promise of the head of state Vladimir Putin to “knock out teeth” to those wishing to bite off something from Russia. According to him, Moscow will defend its interests. The representative of the Kremlin told about this in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “, reports TASS…

“The President has clearly outlined the constant of our worldview. We want to be friends with everyone, but this friendship should be just friendship, ”said Peskov.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian leader stressed that Moscow has sufficient strength and power to not allow anyone to “claim something of ours.”

Earlier, Putin promised to “knock out teeth” to those wishing to “bite off” something from Russia. He cited as an example the conversations of a number of politicians about Siberian wealth allegedly unfairly owned by the Russian Federation. Putin assured that he would not leave unanswered attempts to encroach on Russian territory.

The President stressed that he would do everything to preserve and strengthen the country, adding that Russia has the most modern nuclear deterrent.