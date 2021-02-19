Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question from journalists about why President Vladimir Putin is still a colonel and not a general. He is quoted by RIA News Friday 19 February.

“Of course, he probably earned this title many times. But this is not a priority for him now, “said Peskov, explaining the president’s lack of a general rank.

Peskov recalled that as president, Putin focuses on other issues. “He is not a career officer,” the spokesman added.

In January 2019, the Russian leader admitted that he served in the artillery. It is known from open sources that Putin resigned from the KGB in 1991 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.