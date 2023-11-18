Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

What will a post-Putin Russia look like? According to the Kremlin spokesman: Just like now. But surveys also show gentle criticism.

Moscow – Russia will vote in spring 2024, that much is certain. President Vladimir Putin has not yet announced his candidacy. Even in view of meaningful statements from the Kremlin, the next term in office is already considered almost certain.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has now gone one step further in an interview with a Russian youth radio station – with an extremely clear profile of requirements for a “next president”.

Only Putin is considered a model for Russia’s president: “Just like him”

Also the state agency Tass spread the snippet from the program of the student channel MGIMO 360. There Peskov had a clear answer to the question about the character of a future president of the Russian Federation: “Just like him,” said the Kremlin spokesman, meaning Putin.

A new president from the UFO? Probably not – Vladimir Putin leaves a plane in Rostov-on-Don at the beginning of November. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

That at least provoked an inquiry – albeit one that at best was read in a very indirectly critical manner. Is something like that even possible? “A different version, but still exactly like him,” Peskov explained. It currently seems completely unclear who could succeed Putin. Kremlin critics such as ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky have been warning for a long time that simply exchanging people will not help. An alliance is making plans for the democratic forces in Russia.

Before Russia’s elections in 2024: State institute reports cheers for Putin

Meanwhile, exactly four months before the Russian elections, the state-run All-Russian Opinion Research Center (VZIOM) spread new cheers about Putin’s reputation among the population. Citing a recent survey, it said 78.8 percent of Russians trusted Putin. Remarkable at least: the state polls recorded a decline of 0.4 percentage points last week. The general approval rate, however, rose by 0.1 points to 75.7 percent.

When will there be elections in Russia? Russia holds presidential elections every six years – Putin has secured the possibility of further terms in office through a constitutional change. According to state media, the Kremlin will probably set the date for the 2024 elections on March 17th. A formal decision is expected in December.

Meanwhile, Putin’s support party United Russia estimated the institute at 40.1 percent in the Sunday question, how Tass reported. The communists rank behind with 10.1 percent. But observers have long been criticizing highly unequal conditions. In addition to possible election manipulation, it is also about opportunities for competitors: state media largely excludes opposition members, party formation has been difficult for many years, anti-government rallies are almost impossible, especially since the Ukraine war – and Dissidents like Alexei Navalny are behind bars.

All of this will also determine Russia’s 2024 elections. Peskov had already predicted a result in the summerbut had to backtrack as a result.

Survey on the Ukraine war: majority supports attack – but calls for negotiations to start

The independent polling institute Levada saw Putin’s approval rating as high as 82 percent in October. On Monday, Lewada also released new survey data Ukraine war – they come from August. Accordingly, the number of supporters of the war in Russia has fallen slightly. However, at a high level: 70 percent of those surveyed explicitly supported the attack. In July it was still 75 percent.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of those surveyed called for negotiations to start. 38 percent were in favor of further military action. Another rather unpleasant one for Putin The survey recently indicated that voters had concerns about the 71-year-old’s age. (fn)