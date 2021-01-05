Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov described criticism from the head of state, Vladimir Putin. He told about this in an interview with the host of “Russia 1” Vladimir Solovyov. The recording of their conversation was posted on Youtube-channel “Soloviev LIVE”.

“I have faced serious criticism of the president,” Peskov said and added that “I don’t want to live right away.”

In the same interview, Peskov ruled out the possibility of Moscow’s revenge on Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesman explained that Putin would not “shoot himself in the foot” for revenge on partners who crossed the “red lines”.