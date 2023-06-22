Kremlin spokesman Peskov: Prime Minister of Qatar did not come up with a peace initiative on Ukraine

The Prime Minister and concurrently Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not come up with a peace initiative in Ukraine. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA News.

“I don’t know that the Prime Minister, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Qatar brought any initiatives,” said the press secretary of the Russian president. According to Peskov, during the bilateral talks, it was about “very broad and even promising bilateral cooperation between Russia and Qatar.”