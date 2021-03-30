Russian President Vladimir Putin will not allow the United States to speak from a position of strength. This was announced on March 30 by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

Commenting on relations between Russia and the United States, Peskov noted that Moscow would like to avoid extreme scenarios.

“No one will allow America to speak to Russia from a position of strength. It’s impossible. The Americans are now repeating like a mantra, they say, we will speak with everyone from a position of strength. Neither Putin nor anyone else in the Russian leadership will allow the Americans or anyone else to talk to us like that. This is out of the question, “Peskov commented to the publication. “Arguments and Facts”…

At the same time, Peskov noted that Washington and Moscow still have common topics that they can discuss. We are talking about issues of strategic stability, arms control, and the settlement of regional conflicts.

Also on this day, the presidential press secretary noted that the idea of ​​holding a summit of leaders of the countries – permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, Great Britain, USA, France) is not currently on the agenda, but Moscow will be ready to return to it at any moment.

Earlier, on March 29, Peskov said that the invitation of US President Joe Biden to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to take part in a virtual summit on combating climate change, if received by Moscow, will be considered, it will take time.

According to him, no official information has yet been received on the receipt of a corresponding invitation. The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that the Russian leader attaches great importance to climate issues.

As the White House reported on March 26, Biden included Putin on the list of persons invited to the first major climate talks during his administration. In total, the US authorities have sent about 40 invitations. The talks are scheduled for April 22-23.