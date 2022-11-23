Peskov: statements of political scientists about Kazakhstan do not reflect the official line of the Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the statements of Russian political scientists about Kazakhstan, stressing that their statements do not reflect the official position of Moscow. About this he informed on the air of the Kazakh TV channel “Khabar 24”.

Peskov pointed out that the number of Russian political scientists who make “extremely embarrassing” comments about Kazakhstan is no less than their Kazakhstani counterparts who are very critical of Russia. “But this does not mean that it can and should cast a shadow on our bilateral relations, because these political scientists in no way reflect the official point of view of the government, do not reflect the official line of the Kremlin,” the presidential spokesman said. He urged not to pay attention to the negative statements of experts.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko appealed to Russia with a request to respond to the negative statements of political scientists about the republic, which are broadcast on television. It is noted that we are talking about a fragment of a video from the program “An Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” that appeared on the network, in which expert Dmitry Drobnitsky called Kazakhstan “the next problem”, explaining that “Nazi processes” could begin in the country.