Russia will not leave the situation with the US refusal to issue visas to journalists to participate in the UN, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a speech at the Knowledge marathon on April 24.

According to the presidential press secretary, international journalists should be encouraged to cover this situation, since all this is hushed up.

“Someone in the West is talking about this? Someone accuses them of encroaching <...> on freedom of speech? Nobody. We should talk and shout about it,” Peskov said.

He also stressed that the non-issuance of visas to Russian journalists should be a topic for serious discussion at the UN.

The day before, the American side denied visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to fly to New York together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed out, such actions can be called manipulation of the topic of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists.

The meeting of the UN Security Council will be held on April 25 at the ministerial level on the subject of a Middle East settlement.

Earlier, on April 14, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the United States had begun issuing visas to members of the Russian delegation. At the same time, the ministry noted at the time that a “dead end” remained with the issuance of visas for Russian journalists who were supposed to cover the work of the Russian delegation.

Provocations against diplomats and journalists from the Russian Federation, including those related to the refusal to issue them visas, have become more frequent in a number of Western countries in response to the special operation carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022 to protect Donbass, against which Kiev has been conducting military operations since 2014.