Peskov: US verbal balancing act will not be able to detract from Putin’s election victory

The Russian leader's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the US reaction to Vladimir Putin's victory in the Russian presidential elections. This is reported by TASS.

According to him, the verbal balancing act of the United States will not be able to diminish Putin’s victory and shake the faith of Russian citizens in him.

Earlier, national security adviser to the American leader Jake Sullivan commented on the results of the presidential elections in Russia. According to him, the reality is that Putin is the president of Russia. He stressed that Washington will act on this basis.

Earlier, the State Department said that the United States would not congratulate the Russian leader on his election victory. Washington emphasized that the presidential elections in Russia are considered neither free nor fair.