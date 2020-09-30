The Kremlin is not closely following the case of the head of the Karelian regional branch of the human rights center “Memorial” Yuri Dmitriev, accused of pedophilia, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the harsher sentence on the historian. TASS Wednesday, September 30th.

According to him, the Kremlin traditionally does not comment on the decision of the court. “I don’t think the president is somehow aware,” he added.

In response to a question about the circumstances of Dmitriev’s case, Peskov promised to take a closer look at this story.

On the eve of the Supreme Court of Karelia revised the sentence to Yuri Dmitriev and increased his prison term from 3.5 to 13 years.

In April 2018, the Petrozavodsk City Court acquitted the human rights defender under the articles on indecent acts and the production of child pornography with the participation of his adopted daughter. Later, the acquittal was canceled, and Dmitriev was accused of sexual abuse of his adopted daughter and sentenced in this case to 3.5 years in prison. In November 2020, he should be released.

Initially, a criminal case against Dmitriev was initiated on the basis of photographs that the historian took to track the physical development of the orphanage child. Also, according to him, he kept the pictures on the computer in case the custody wants to take away the daughter and accuses the family of violence. The defense believes that the historian is being avenged because of the excavations at the Sandarmokh shooting range.

In the late 1990s, Dmitriev found mass graves of those repressed in 1937-1938 in the Sandarmokh tract near Medvezhyegorsk.