The Kremlin has a negative attitude towards accusations by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against Russia that the state has allegedly become a haven for hackers. This was announced on Friday, June 4, by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“We have a negative attitude towards such accusations. Hackers exist in any country in the world, especially hackers where technologies are developed. We have a very strong technological field, and our computer scientists work in all countries of the world, and they work in Silicon Valley, and in the UK, “Peskov said, commenting on statements by FBI Director Christopher Ray that Russia has become a” haven for hackers. “

According to a Kremlin spokesman, such statements are rather emotional, they have nothing to do with the real state of affairs.

On June 2, the FBI reported that two services located in the Russian Federation were involved in the cyberattack on the largest meat producer in the country, JBS. It was noted that as a result of the incident, the company had to suspend the work of all beef factories, not only in the United States, but also in Australia.

On June 2, US President Joe Biden announced his intention to discuss cybersecurity issues amid the incident with JBS during the upcoming leaders’ summit. On Wednesday, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said about similar issues related to cybercrimes and included in the agenda of the presidential meeting, confirming that this topic will be raised at the June summit.

On June 3, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, commenting on the attack on JBS information systems, spoke about the intention of the United States government to form an international coalition in order to prosecute states on whose territory there is no application of measures against cybercriminals to the extent dictated by the current need.