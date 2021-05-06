Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, said that he was unaware of the fact that Russian citizens Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who in the press are considered alleged employees of the GRU, worked in the Kremlin administration. So Peskov commented on the corresponding statement of investigative journalist Hristo Grozev, reports RIA News…

“There (in the presidential administration – approx. “Lenta.ru”) there is no division for sports nutrition, ”said Peskov. Petrov and Boshirov, in an interview with RT in 2018, said that they were in business related to the fitness industry and sports nutrition.

Grozev, who studies the activities of Petrov and Boshirov, said on May 5 that they allegedly transferred from the GRU to the presidential administration and are now “representatives of the Kremlin in different Russian regions.”