It will not come to a complete ban on foreign social networks and sites in Russia, it is stupid to advocate for this. This was announced on March 30 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov during an interview.

“I would like to hope that we will not reach this (blocking – Ed.), That ways will be found to resolve the conflict. Nobody wants a complete ban; it would be foolish to advocate for that. But we need to force these companies to abide by our rules, ”said Peskov “Arguments and Facts”…

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated the need to find a middle ground between the freedom of the Internet and its regulation. The spokesman for the head of state added that the rules should be the same for everyone, including foreign companies.

“Some companies enter into dialogue, some do not, this is a difficult and painstaking process. Of course, any company wants to operate uncontrollably, wants to have super profits in every possible market. But at the same time, not every company can insure itself against becoming an instrument in the hands of other states to influence the state where it operates, “Peskov added.

Peskov added that Russia is ready to maintain a dialogue with the administration of foreign sites and make compromises, but it is important that the country’s rules are respected. Otherwise, websites will not be able to work in Russia.

On March 10, after Roskomnadzor announced a 10% slowdown in Twitter traffic in Russia from mobile devices and 50% from stationary devices, the regulator announced that the protocols drawn up on the social network were sent to court. The reason was the disregard for Roskomnadzor’s requirement to remove illegal materials.

Later in March, the department noted that the rate of removal of banned information on Twitter is unsatisfactory, and two-thirds of materials harmful to children remain available.

The decision to slow down the speed was made due to the fact that the service, from 2017 to the present, does not remove content that incites minors to suicide, contains child pornography and information about the use of drugs.