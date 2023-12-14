Peskov on the location of Putin’s campaign headquarters: we will inform everything in a timely manner

The public will be informed about the location of the election headquarters of Russian President Vladimir Putin. About it stated Izvestia: press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, RBC reported that Putin’s election headquarters is planned to be located in Gostiny Dvor.

“We will report everything in a timely manner,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Russian presidential elections will be held on March 17, 2024. Putin announced his participation in the elections on December 8. On December 13, his candidacy for the post of head of state was supported by the United Russia party.