Peskov: the investigation will study the connection between the attack in Crimea and the terrorist attack in Dagestan

The connection between the missile attack in Crimea and the terrorist attack in Dagestan remains to be studied by the investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the incident at a briefing. His words lead TASS.

“There are investigative bodies that will do their job. Then you can draw some conclusions – this is one series [происшествия]or not one,” Peskov said.