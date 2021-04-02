The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called scientific research the proposal of the assistant to the head of state Vladimir Medinsky to think about how the Great Russian lands ended up on the territory of Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus. His comment leads RIA News on Friday, April 2.

According to Peskov, Medinsky’s remark has nothing to do with the agenda of the presidential administration.

On March 30, Medinsky turned to the Federation Council with a request to think about “how it happened that the Great Russian lands ended up on the territory of Ukraine, Kazakhstan and even Belarus.” The former Minister of Culture also warned that the imposition of Western values ​​would lead Russians to voluntarily want to “give back the Kuriles, Kaliningrad, Karelia and Vyborg.”

Within the framework of the Russian Empire, the Great Russians were considered one of the three parts of the state-forming all-Russian people, the other two parts were the Little Russians and the Belarusians. Initially, this concept included the inhabitants of the Russian North.