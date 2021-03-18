Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of US President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is quoted by RIA News Thursday, March 18th.

“These are very bad statements by the US President. He definitely does not want to improve relations with our country. We will proceed from this further, ”he said.

Peskov added that there has never been anything like this in history.

Biden said in an interview with ABC that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. The American leader spoke about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty.

The Federation Council called Biden’s statement about Putin a triumph of political insanity. State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin spoke in the same vein. According to him, the attacks on the Russian leader are a hysteria of impotence.