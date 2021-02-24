The possibility of abolishing conscription in Russia is currently not being discussed, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov in response to a journalist’s question. Reported by TASS Wednesday, 24 February.

Peskov noted that military service is “an absolute constitutional obligation of citizens of the Russian Federation.” Thus, the Kremlin spokesman closed the topic of the cancellation of conscription service.

On February 23, actor and TV presenter Dmitry Nagiyev, in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty, criticized compulsory military service. He admitted that he considers the time spent in the service useless.

During the autumn conscription, 128,000 recruits between the ages of 18 and 27 were drafted.

In August last year, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the complete eradication of bullying. Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov said that statutory order had been restored in the RF Armed Forces and the number of military crimes had significantly decreased.