New Year’s holidays in Russia in 2021 will not be reduced, said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. His words lead RIA News…

Thus, the Kremlin spokesman clarified the New Year holidays due to the announcement of December 31 as a day off. “As for the next year, the government will probably consider it based on a common understanding of the possibilities of the 31st day off. And whether it will be compensated or not – now there are no positions on this score, ”he explained.

Earlier, on December 23, State Duma deputy Andrei Isaev said that the lower house of parliament could not legally declare December 31 a day off at the federal level, since this takes time. According to him, it will be possible to return to the discussion of this issue after the New Year.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​declaring December 31 a day off. He noted that Russians have many holidays in the New Year and “one more, one less, there probably will not be less of us.”

The last day of 2021 will officially be a national holiday. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.