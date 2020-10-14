The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called the results of the trip of the deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Kozak to Bishkek as workers, reports Interfax…

According to him, the results of the trip have already been reported to the President. Peskov stressed that Moscow advocates that the situation in Kyrgyzstan remains in the constitutional channel, stabilizes and “does not turn into chaos.”

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is a partner of the Russian Federation, including in integration processes, and Russia values ​​relations with this country.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak held talks on Tuesday with the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Kozak visited Bishkek on behalf of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Jeenbekov himself, since the beginning of the crisis in the country that erupted after the parliamentary elections, spoke on the phone with Vladimir Putin several times.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said earlier that the issue of the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov should be resolved today by the end of the day.