The statements of the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov about manipulation in the elections are insulting, they are too serious to be unfounded, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. He is quoted by TASS…

“Such accusations, from our point of view, are offensive. We strongly disagree with this. Such accusations are too serious to be unfounded, without any confirmation, ”said Peskov.

He added that Zyuganov is in constant contact with the Kremlin on the conduct of the elections.

Earlier in June, Zyuganov statedthat the Russian authorities “every day create new” snickers “and new parties”, and instead of dialogue “they want to manipulate citizens and fool the people.” In his opinion, amid the crisis and sanctions, this is a stupid and provocative policy.

The elections of the State Duma deputies of the VIII convocation are scheduled for a single voting day on September 19.