The statement by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the equal responsibility of Russia and Nazi Germany for the Second World War was a huge mistake and greatly offended the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. He is quoted by Moskovsky Komsomolets with reference to the VGTRK.

Peskov noted that such a mistake was made precisely in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II. This, according to him, “severely cut the heart” not only of the president, but also of veterans of all countries of the former USSR.

Earlier, during a working visit to Poland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Nazi Germany and the USSR were equally guilty in unleashing World War II. The President added that Poland was the first to feel the “collusion of totalitarian regimes”. The Kremlin noted that the head of the Ukrainian state is in solidarity with the point of view of the Polish leadership, which Moscow considers erroneous.