The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline a raider attack. This statement was made by a representative of the Kremlin on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“Completely overt, such a cowboy raider attack. <...> How else to call it? ” – noted Peskov.

However, he stressed that the construction of the pipeline continues, approaching “the final of this project.”

Formerly the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that Russia is outraged by the restrictive measures of the US Department of Commerce and calls on the US authorities to reflect on the consequences of sanctions on bilateral relations.

As a reminder, within the framework of the Nord Stream 2 project, two branches of the gas pipeline are to be built from the coast of the Russian Federation to the Federal Republic of Germany across the Baltic Sea with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year. The US is actively opposed to the construction of the highway, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to Europe.

The construction of the gas pipeline resumed in mid-December this year. The ship “Fortuna” started laying pipes in German waters. From 15 January, work is planned in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark. It also became known that the onshore section of Nord Stream 2 is already ready for commissioning.