The press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin considers “notes of ultimatum” in the statements of US President Joe Biden about Russia unacceptable, reports RIA News.

According to Peskov, Russia will not heed such statements. A spokesman for Vladimir Putin called Biden’s remarks “mentoring.”

Earlier, Biden said that the United States will make Russia “pay” for its actions. Biden stressed that he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the days when the United States “will surrender in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions” are over. At the same time, he mentioned “interference in elections” and possible cyberattacks.

Prior to that, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Joe Biden intends to cooperate with the Russian Federation and is ready to directly discuss the contradictions between Washington and Moscow with Vladimir Putin.