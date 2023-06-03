Peskov called Ukraine an instrument of conflict, with which it is futile to seek a solution

Ukraine can be called an instrument of conflict, with which it is useless to seek a solution. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. RIA News.

“Now Ukraine is actually an instrument of conflict. The conflict has indeed become wider. The collective West, in fact, is waging such a combined war against our country. Therefore, it is futile to engage in conflict resolution with this tool. This also needs to be understood,” the politician said.

Earlier, Peskov spoke about Russia’s interests in the situation with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow sees abstract expert discussions appearing around, among which there are statements by representatives of European countries about some kind of peace process.