Peskov said that by attacking the Kremlin, Ukraine has put itself among the sponsors of terrorism

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Ukraine a sponsor of terrorism for attempting to attack the Kremlin in an interview with the Republika Srpska TV channel ATV.

Peskov recalled that the attempted attack was carried out with the help of two drones. “Here is the residence of the President of the Russian Federation, and in fact we can consider this attack as an attempted terrorist attack on the head of the Russian state,” he said. According to him, what happened is “disturbing and unacceptable.”

We believe that in this way Ukraine has practically placed itself among the state sponsors of terrorism, not even in a legal sense, but in fact Dmitry PeskovKremlin official

The drone attack on the Kremlin took place on the night of May 3. Vladimir Putin at that time was in Novo-Ogaryovo. At the same time, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Sergei Nikiforov, denied Kyiv’s involvement in the incident.

Peskov also explained Russia’s actions in Ukraine

During the interview, Peskov also explained that Russia is not waging a war in Ukraine, as it means the complete destruction of infrastructure and cities. “We don’t do it. We are trying to save infrastructure and we are trying to save human lives,” he said.

Why are the Russians so slow to act, you say? Because Russians don’t wage war Dmitry PeskovKremlin official

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman called the West an actual participant in the conflict. According to him, at the time of the beginning of the JMD, it was difficult to imagine that NATO, the United States and Europe would “first indirectly, and then directly” intervene in it. He explained that we are talking about the supply of Western weapons, ammunition and financial resources to Kyiv.

At the same time, Russia is studying Western-made weapons used by Kiev. Peskov noted that Western countries have “good weapons”, there are those that do not meet the conditions, as well as “very dangerous” and “high-tech”.

Peskov assessed the likelihood of applying an ICC warrant against Putin

Speaking about the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued a warrant for the “arrest” of Vladimir Putin, Peskov said that this was “hard to even think about.” He stressed that Russia is one of the largest countries in the world and one of the largest nuclear powers. “It’s hard to imagine that anyone would even seriously consider applying this warrant against the President of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Related materials:

Peskov recalled that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the decisions of the ICC, “like many other countries.” “In this situation, we believe that this international body is essentially a puppet in the hands of the so-called collective West, which uses it for its own purposes in order to further increase pressure on our country,” he added.

The ICC issued a warrant for the “arrest” of Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on 17 March. The decision was allegedly connected with the “illegal export of children” from Ukraine.