The situation in Ukraine is a consequence of the delay by the West in the implementation of the Minsk agreements. This was announced on December 9 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“Everyone freaked out. This, among other things, has consequences now, ”Peskov said in an interview. “Channel One”.

Asked if he trusts the words of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the Minsk agreements were signed in order to give Ukraine time to prepare for a military confrontation with Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said that he believes “in the sincerity and wisdom of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who from the very beginning said that Ukraine was playing for time, that Ukraine did not want to fulfill the Minsk obligations, and called on all relevant countries to confirm their signatures with actions.”

The participants in the Minsk agreements did not listen to the words of the Russian leader, Peskov added.

Earlier, on December 7, Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Ukraine time, which Kyiv used to become stronger. She drew attention to the difference between Ukraine in 2014-2015 and the modern one.

Commenting on these words of the ex-chancellor, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Berlin and the entire West were not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, pumped up the Kyiv regime with weapons and ignored all the crimes committed by the Kyiv regime in the Donbass and Ukraine, for the sake of a decisive blow to Russia .

Senator Alexei Pushkov, in turn, noted that Merkel’s words prove the responsibility of the Western alliance for the transition of the Ukrainian crisis into a military phase.

Kyiv has been conducting military operations against Donbass since 2014. At the same time, the Minsk agreements were signed, which provided, in particular, for a ceasefire. In 2015, a set of measures was taken to implement them.

On February 22, 2022, Putin stated that Europe could not force Kyiv to comply with the Minsk agreements. Two days later, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass.

