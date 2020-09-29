The aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is a topic for a deep internal analysis of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This was announced on Tuesday, September 29, by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“The current situation, military actions on the line of contact (in Nagorno-Karabakh – Ed.) Are a topic for deep analysis in the bowels of the organization, for possible discussion in the organization. For the rest, I will refrain from commenting, ”he told the agency.

Peskov argued that this is an extremely “sensitive matter”, it is necessary to analyze the situation and observe accuracy and caution.

On the eve of the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas called on Yerevan and Baku to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The organization also raised concern and concern about the use of heavy weapons, including artillery, tanks and aircraft, as well as attack drones.

Another aggravation of the conflict in Karabakh took place on September 27. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the Armenian military fired at settlements on the line of contact.

Yerevan, in turn, accused Baku of air and missile attacks in the region. The authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared martial law and general mobilization. The Armenian government took similar measures. The President of Azerbaijan has announced a partial mobilization.

Baku reported several dozen wounded and killed civilians. At the same time, 84 soldiers have been killed in Karabakh since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict.

According to Armenia, Turkish military specialists and equipment are participating in the conflict on the side of Azerbaijan. Ankara noted that they see no reason to send their military to Karabakh. However, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already expressed support for his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. He also stated that the time has come “to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.”

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region and seven adjacent regions. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.