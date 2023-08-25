Peskov: statements about the Kremlin’s involvement in the crash of Prigozhin’s plane are a lie

Statements about the Kremlin’s involvement in the plane crash of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin have nothing to do with reality. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. RIA News.

On August 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the crash of a businessman’s plane. In his address, the head of state spoke of Prigozhin as a talented man of difficult fate.

According to Peskov, a large amount of speculation has arisen around the crash in the sky over the Tver region. “All this is an absolute lie,” he stressed.

Prigozhin died on August 23 along with nine other people aboard the Embraer business jet. A criminal case has been initiated into the crash. The investigation is considering several versions of the causes of the plane crash in the Tver region, among them – pilot error, technical problems and external influences.