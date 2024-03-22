Putin's press secretary Peskov said that Russia is in a state of war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is in a state of war. He shared his opinion in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty.

The press secretary of the Russian president clarified that Russia initially carried out a special military operation (SVO). However, the situation changed when Western countries began to actively and openly support Ukraine.

Peskov stated the importance of protecting new regions and Crimea

The Kremlin representative emphasized that every Russian must understand the current situation in the country for “their own internal mobilization.”

We are at war. Yes, it began as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed there, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, for us it already became a war. I am convinced of this. And everyone should understand this for their internal mobilization Dmitry PeskovKremlin representative

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia acts based on its interests to protect its own territory. The military potential of neighboring Ukraine should not threaten the security of Russians, Peskov believes. He recalled that Russia included four new entities. “And the main thing for us is to protect the people in these regions and liberate the territory of these regions, which is currently de facto occupied by the Kyiv regime,” Peskov noted.

In this regard, Peskov said that Russia cannot allow the existence of a country on its borders, like Ukraine, planning to seize Crimea at any cost and documenting such plans. The representative of the head of state separately noted that Ukraine has similar plans for new territories of Russia.

Putin previously spoke about the risk of a third world war

Earlier, Peskov was asked about the possibility of an open conflict with the West. Thus, commenting on the conversation between Bundeswehr representatives about the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Peskov noted that in Russia they love the Germans and do not want war. However, he said that Russia would not turn a blind eye to talk of attacks on its territories. Later, Peskov avoided answering the question whether the dispatch of French troops would be the actual start of a war between Russia and France.

The head of state also spoke about this topic. Speaking to supporters at his campaign headquarters, President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible conflict between Russia and NATO. He pointed out that in the modern world anything is possible. At the same time, the Russian president noted that hardly anyone is interested in a third world war.

Putin also commented on the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. The head of state believes that such a decision by Western countries will not change the situation on the battlefield, since the military of Western countries have been present in Ukraine for a long time. In turn, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not rule out that the West could send troops to Ukraine in the coming months.